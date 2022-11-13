Plateau APC, Wase Express Readiness to Host Presidential Campaign Flag-off – THISDAYLIVE

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos and Okon Bassey in Uyo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has declared its readiness to host the flag-off of the party’s presidential campaign in Jos slated for Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the 40-man local organising committee (LOC) for the flag-off, Hon. Idris Wase, while addressing journalists yesterday, commended the party for choosing Plateau State to kick off the campaign.

This is coming as the South-south support groups of the party have begun mobilisation and campaigning for the region to achieve success for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ambition in the 2023 general election.

Wase, who was flanked by the co-Chairman of the LOC, Prof. Sonnie Tyoden; the governorship candidate of the party in Plateau State, Dr. Nentawe Yilwatda, and other members of the LOC at the media parley yesterday, said the party in the state was fully prepared to host…