We’ll Provide Safe, Secure Environment for 2023 Elections, Irabor Vows – THISDAYLIVE

*To ward off arsonists, INEC beefs up security around its facilities

*IG to summon all political parties over violence

Chuks Okocha and Kingsley Nweze in Abuja

Following concerns that insecurity could mar the 2023 general election, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, has vowed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria will provide a safe and secure environment for the conduct of the 2023 elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has also moved to beef up security around its critical assets nationwide, following the recent simultaneous attacks on the local government offices of the commission in Abeokuta South of Ogun State and Ede South of Osun State.

Irabor has also promised that the military would sustain alertness and aggressive posture in all ongoing operations across the country.

He gave the assurance at the closing of the Defence Advisers and Attachés’ Conference 2022 organised by the Defence Intelligence…