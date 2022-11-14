APC Support Groups Begin Campaign to Deliver South-south to Tinubu/Shettima – THISDAYLIVE

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The South-South support groups of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have begun mobilisation and campaign for the region to achieve success for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential ambition in the 2023 general elections.

The groups said the era of political domination by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the region was over, adding that they would mobilise for the APC to take control of the region from 2023.

Addressing party faithful at a mini rally held at the weekend in Uyo, the state chairman, Coalition of Support Groups, Akwa ibom state chapter, Patty Etete Inemeh, urged group to mobilise members in their respective states to work and end the domination of the PDP in the zone.

He extoled the lofty virtues of the APC presidential flag bearer, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice presidential candidate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, stressing that their candidature was in the best interest of the region

“Let me assure all of us…