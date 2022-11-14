At Arise Presidential Town Hall Series II, Economy, Security Come Under Focus – THISDAYLIVE

*Sowore: I’ll ensure new constitution is evolved

*Adebayo: Wrong security architecture responsible for our woes

*Sani: Rule of law, antidote to economic poverty

*Umeadi: My commitment to state police sacrosanct

Deji Elumoye, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Sunday Aborisade, Udora Orizu and Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

The second in a series of town hall meetings organised for presidential candidates of all the political parties by the Arise News Channel and its partners, took place yesterday in Abuja with four candidates taking their turns to speak on how they intended to overhaul the nation’s economy and her security architecture if elected president next February.

The candidates, who participated in the town hall meeting held at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, were Omoyele Sowore of African Action Congress, Prince Adewale Adebayo of the Social Democratic Party, Yabagi Sani of Action Democratic Party and Prof Peter Umeadi of the All Progressive…