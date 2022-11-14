Bello Distributes 11,000 Free Textbooks to Students in Kogi – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has distributed 11, 000 free textbooks to all Senior Secondary School (SSS 2) students in public schools across the three senatorial districts state.

The donation of the Chemistry and Physics textbooks was sponsored by Mr. Ahmad Usman Ododo, the Kogi Auditor General of Local Government in support of the State Government’s School Adoption and Mentorship Programme.

While speaking at the flag-off ceremony at Abdulaziz Atta Memorial College, Okene during the weekend, the governor commended the donor for the gesture in supporting education in the state.

The governor who was represented by the State’s Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Mr. Wemi Jones, said his administration had given topmost priority to education, especially Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

Bello emphasised that his commitment to revamping the education sector in the state…