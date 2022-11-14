COREN Council Member Explains Inability to Remit Funds to Federation Account – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade, in Abuja

The Senate Committee on Works has said there was no going back on its decision to remove the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN) from the 2023 budget.

This was just as a Council member explained to THISDAY on conditions of anonymity, reasons COREN had not been able to remit any money to the Federation Account since the exit of the immediate past Registrar from office on March 15th, 2022.

The Senate Committee on Works chaired by Senator Adamu Aleiro, had vowed to give the professional body a zero allocation in the 2023 fiscal year.

Trouble started when the Registrar of COREN, Ademola Bello was asked to defend the 2022 budget allocation was utilised as well as the achievements of COREN in the year under review.

Bello explained that COREN was given the sum of N2.4 billion for the 2022 fiscal year, adding that it spent a whooping sum of N1.2 billion to organise annual conference.

He also told the…