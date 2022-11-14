 FCE Okene Goes on Forced Vacation over 42-day Power Outage – THISDAYLIVE

…AEDC says it’s addressing complaint

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The management of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Okene, Kogi State, has said the school closed down six weeks ago due to power outage over a faulty 2.5MVA power transformer.

The institution, therefore, appealed to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to intervene in the matter to allow it resume normal academic activities.

According to a statement issued by the school at the weekend, “The damaged transformer has served for over 20 years and had become problematic for many months.

“While the second semester was supposed to start in October 2022, the power outage has forced students to remain at home as the management pressed on AEDC to replace the faulty transformer.

“We need the electricity supply to run the entire school-lighting, pump water to the hostels, for the offices, the libraries, among others. The cost of running a diesel generator all day to…