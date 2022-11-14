FG Tells Women to Develop Skills  for Procurement Participation – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government(FG) has encouraged women entrepreneurs to upgrade their knowledge and acquire all required documentations for participation in procurement processes of private and public institutions.

The Minister of Women Affairs, Ms. Paullen Tallen, explained at a high-level policy dialogue and exhibition that the government’s sole aim is to promote the application of Gender-Responsive Procurement practices in public and private organisations.

With the theme hinged on “Strengthening the Capacity of Local MSMEs/Manufacturers to Produce High-quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and Healthcare-related Products,” Tallen stressed the need for women entrepreneurs to have the necessary documents to meet with the required standard needed to engage in procurement processes like their male counterparts.

She said: “All the procurement in ministries must be gender sensitive. But at the same time, women must meet all…