Ibru Defends Equity Investment, Tasks Stockbrokers – THISDAYLIVE

A past President of The Nigerian Stock Exchange (now NGX), Dr Goodie Ibru has advocated the need for investment in the equity market, saying the average return in Nigeria and Africa is 30 to 35 per cent per annum.

But Ibru, who was conferred with honourary Fellowship of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) during the Institute’s 30th Anniversary Celebration with another past President of The Exchange, Aliko Mohammed, in recognition of their contributions to the Nigerian economic growth and development, urged the Institute to be in the vanguard of getting the government to review the land tenure laws in Nigeria to encourage investment in real estate.

“In today’s realities, the best investment is in equity. The average return in Nigeria and Africa is 30 % and 35 % per annum, which is very attractive. A good equity market will encourage government to partner with the Private Sector to undertake infrastructure projects under a Public Private Policy…