Kanu Shuns Court as Trial Adjourned Indefinitely  – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday, refused to appear before a Federal High Court in Abuja, where he is being tried on charges bordering on terrorism.

He has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since June 19, 2021, when security operatives forcibly renditioned him from Kenya back to the country to continue his trial on alleged treasonable felony amongst others.

Upon his extraordinary rendition, the federal government had arraigned him on an amended 15-count charge.

However, following his challenge of the competence of the charge as well as the court’s jurisdiction, Justice Binta Nyako struck out eight of the charges and ordered him to answer to the remaining seven.

Upon his appeal against the decision of Justice Nyako, the Court of Appeal voided his arraignment on the grounds that his extraordinary rendition violated international…