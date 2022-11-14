Kogi CJ  Warns Judicial Officers, Others against Corruption – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale, Lokoja

Judicial officers in Kogi State have been warned to desist from granting frivolous adjournment in criminal cases and such cases should not be adjourned more than seven days.

Just as the other staff of the judiciary in the state have been told to shun all forms of corruption and acts inimical to the growth and development of the judicial system in Kogi State.

The Acting Chief Justice of Kogi State, Justice Josiah J. Majebi gave the charge while speaking at Ankpa Custodial Centre of Nigeria Correctional Service to mark the end decongestion tour of the Correctional Centres in Kogi State on Saturday.

Justice Majebi decried the delay in the administration of criminal justice, stressing that under no circumstances should cases whose the accused person has been detained be adjourned more than 7 days for whatever reasons.

He warned judicial officers that if the need arises to adjourn more than seven days, the magistrates or judges…