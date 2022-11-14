N’Assembly Clerk Should Vacate Office February 2023 by Civil Service Rules, Say CSOs  – THISDAYLIVE

Udora Orizu in Abuja

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups have dismissed claims in certain quarters that the tenure of the Clerk of the National Assembly, CNA, Ojo Amos Olatunde, terminates on Monday, November 14, 2023.

The coalition made up of Centre for Public Accountability and Transparency, CPAT; Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights, PAIR; Society for Civic and Gender Equity, SoCEGE, and Partnership for Good Governance, PGG, at a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday, said there was no breach of civil service rules for the CNA to work in office during his 3-month pre-retirement notice.

A letter with reference no: HCSF/314/93 dated November 11, 2022 and titled “Re: Enquiry of Pre-Retirement Leave of a Retiring Civil Servant” which was signed by Adebayo Olujimi, a Director- HoS for Head of Service of the Federation supports the claim of the coalition.

The letter addressed to the Chief of Staff, Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives…