Obaseki, Ighodalo, See Economic Boom in Edo with Benin Enterprise Park, Ossiomo Power – THISDAYLIVE

Oluchi Chibuzor

The Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki; Chairman, Sterling Bank and Chairman, Alaghodaro Ltd/Gte, Dr. Asue Igbodaro; the Managing Director, Ossiomo Power Company, Dr. Uwa Igiehon, and other experts have predicted a positive economic outlook in Edo on the back of the Benin Enterprise Park, the Cultural District, Modular Refinery, Ossiomo Power Company and other numerous transformative reforms and projects pursued by the state government.

The governor also set an Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) target of N60 billion for the state in 2023 at the Alaghodaro Investment Summit, held in Benin City, the state capital over the weekend.

The summit is organised yearly, in partnership with the private sector, to mark the anniversary of Governor Godwin Obaseki in office and showcase the progress being recorded in transforming the state into an investment haven.

This year’s edition, to mark the governor’s 6th anniversary, themed…