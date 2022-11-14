Odegbami Raises the Alarm on Henry Nwosu’s Failing Health – THISDAYLIVE

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Former Green Eagles Captain, Segun Odegbami, has raised the alarm on the deteriorating health condition of his AFCON 1980 teammate, Henry Nwosu.

The mercurial former Eagles midfielder has been battling failing health condition at a health facility sponsored by Delta State Government in Asaba.

But yesterday, Odegbami appealed for urgency in rescuing Nwosu from death.

“The sad news I received this morning is that Henry Nwosu’s health is not getting better. His condition is worsening by the day. We must do everything we can not to let him die,” wrote Odegbami in several WhatsApp sports platforms.

He stressed that an official of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria, PFAN, visited him at the Asaba General Hospital yesterday. “Henry’s situation was so bad that the official could not make himself take any pictures of Henry to show the world.”

Despite a plethora of recent support, “the reality on ground is…