PDP Considers Legal Actions to Stop Tinubu – THISDAYLIVE

*Says Section 137 of constitution makes APC candidate ineligible

*Insists presidential hopeful must address nation on allegation*Go to court, ex-Lagos gov is unstoppable, ruling party fires back

*Let’s unite to recover our country, Atiku urges Nigerians

Chuks Okocha and Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, said it was considering legal options to compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to enforce the ruling of a United States court in Illinois, Chicago, indicting the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, of drug-related offences.

National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said this at a press conference in Abuja, stressing, “All options are on the table as we have done before.”

According to the PDP, Section 137 of the 1999 Constitution barred Tinubu from contesting next year’s presidential election because he has been…