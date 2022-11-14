TAJBank Wins Islamic Bank of the Year Award – THISDAYLIVE

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of TAJ Bank Limited, Mr. Hamid Joda, has said the award of the ‘Islamic Bank of the Year Award’2022 won by the bank at the BusinessDay’s Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards is a testament to the sustained drive to redefine non-interest banking in Nigeria. For the second consecutive year TAJBank emerged the winner of the award for its impressive performance during the year.

Commenting on the award, Joda said: “It is an unequivocal proof that our Board and management, supported by our very resourceful, customer-friendly staff, are on the right track in our sustained drive to re-define non-Ωinterest banking in Nigeria, especially in terms of our innovativeness and customer-focused products and services delivery.

“We are excited by the award, which we have won now for the second consecutive year in justly barely less than three years of our operations and we…