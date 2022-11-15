History Will Repeat Itself at Jos Presidential Flag Off – THISDAYLIVE

Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

Plateau State Governor and Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Mr. Simon Lalong, said Jos, the state capital, was about to host again a national convention/presidential campaign opening that would produce another Nigerian president. Lalong stated this yesterday while inspecting the Rwang Pam Township Stadium, in Jos, billed to host the kick-off of the APC presidential campaign today. He said all was set for a colourful and hitch-free event.

Lalong said although the city was already agog with citizens’ activities preparatory to the flag-off, more and more APC faithful had started flooding into Jos from across the country to receive the chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, APC governors, APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The governor said Senate…