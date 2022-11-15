I Won’t Succumb to Bullies, Obi Knows He Can’t Win – THISDAYLIVE

•Says he’s making Tinubu’s pathway to victory much easier, toying with Ndigbo’s destiny

•Anambra governor being sponsored to weaken our candidate, LP fumes

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has said he is sure the candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, would lose the 2023 presidential election. Soludo said he would not submit to the bullying of Obi’s supporters, who recently descended on him for addressing issues in the state.

The governor made the comments in a lengthy write-up personally authored, with the title, “History Beckons, and I Will Not Be Silent (Part 1).”

Soludo said Obi was inadvertently making the pathway to victory much easier for the presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and at the same time, toying with the destiny of millions of Ndigbo.

But the chief spokesperson for the Labour Party Presidential…