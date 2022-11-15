JAMB Automates Curriculum, Others – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the automation of its curriculum, accreditation admission and general administration matters between the board, tertiary institutions and their regulatory agencies, through its Interactive e-Brochure and e-Syllabus System (IBASS).

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who disclosed this at a meeting with regulatory agencies and tertiary institutions from the north and southern regions at JAMB headquarters in Bwari, yesterday, said from the 1st of January 2023, the board would not receive any letter from any institution or agency except through IBASS.

Oloyede noted that IBASS would ensure seamless communication between JAMB, institutions and their regulatory agencies without the use of letter writing as the practice has been.

He further stated that the automation of curriculum, accreditation and general administration matters among JAMB, regulatory agencies and…