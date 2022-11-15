Kwankwaso’s Contract with Nigerians – THISDAYLIVE

Juliet Akoje x-rays the agenda of the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Senator RabiuKwankwaso, as his electioneering campaign heats up

The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) Senator RabiuKwankwaso, has made public his manifesto as he begins electioneering campaign across the country.

Kwankwaso, who is contesting against three frontline candidates namely All Progressives Congress’ Bola Tinubu, Peoples Democratic Party’s AtikuAbubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi, had stated that the kind of leadership he would provide the nation, if elected in 2023, would be totally different from what the other political parties had offered.

The 3rd Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso colloquium and unveiling of the Blueprint of the NNPP presidential candidate, was a two-day event organised by the Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation in Abuja recently to mark his 66th birthday.

On the first day of the event, Kwankwaso…