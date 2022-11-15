Kwara Donates Patrol Vehicles to Police as AbdulRasaq Restates Commitment to Security – THISDAYLIVE

The Kwara State Government on Monday donated 10 new patrol vehicles to the ‘Operation Harmony Tactical Team’.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq said the gesture will help to strengthen security of lives and properties and build confidence within the business community.

The tactical team is a combined security outfit under the state Command of the Nigeria Police.

It is the third time the administration is giving out operational vehicles to the police to beef up security in the state. It has similarly donated patrol vehicles to other security agencies at various times.

At a brief handover ceremony of the vehicles to the Police Commissioner, Paul Odama, in Ilorin, the governor said: “We are supporting our security agencies by giving them additional equipment to make their jobs easier. As you have seen, the security issue in the country is getting better daily. We want to keep it that way.”

AbdulRazaq commended the police and other security…