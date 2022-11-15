Lawmakers Urge Buhari to Request N100bn Supplementary Budget from National Assembly – THISDAYLIVE

•Wants N200bn earmarked in 2023 budget proposal

•Directs release of N5bn for 36 states, FCT

Udora Orizu in Abuja

Following the devastating effects of flooding nationwide, the House of Representatives has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to make an urgent request for N100 billion supplementary budget or more from the National Assembly as intervention fund for mitigation, recovery and relieve programmes across the country.

The lawmakers also urged the Federal Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and Office of the Accountant General`s Office of the Federation to release immediately, the sum of N5 billion into the already created Special Ecological Fund Account of each State of the Federation and the FCT to mitigate the effect of the flooding.

The House mandated its Committee on Appropriation to make provision of N200 billion in the 2023 appropriation bill for the Ecological Project Office in the Presidency for flood preparedness,…