 PDP Mourns Ex-Abia Party Chairman, Okereke – THISDAYLIVE

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) has been thrown into mourning following the death of its former Chairman, Chief Ndidi Okereke, who died in the early hours of yesterday.

A statement issued by the state PDP and signed by the party’s Vice-Chairman/Publicity Secretary, Elder Abraham Amah, described the former chairman’s death as “sudden,” adding that the party has “recorded a black Monday.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Chairman of the Abia State PDP, Rt. Hon. Alwell Asiforo Okere, on behalf of the state PDP regrets to announce the sudden death of one of its finest gentlemen and a former state Chairman of our party, Chief Ndid Okereke.

“An accomplished pharmacist, Okereke, was considered as a bridge between the old and new breed politicians and doubled as the chairman of the Contact and Mobilisation sub-Committee of the 2023 Abia State PDP Campaign Council and the party state Reconciliation…