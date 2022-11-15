RSMs Training Strategic for Military Operations, Says COAS – THISDAYLIVE

Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt. Gen Farouk Yahaya said Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) training convention is strategic on Army operations as well as enhanced discipline in the Nigerian Army.

Farouk stated this yesterday in Sokoto at the RSMs second convention 2022.

The COAS noted that building the capacity of RSMs is crucial to Nigerian Army’s operational effectiveness considering the important roles they play as custodian of discipline and regimentation.

“We held the first convention early this year in Lagos and it was impactful hence the need to approve biannual of this convention again in Sokoto he stated.

He maintained that the theme of this convention “capacity building for RSMs in the Nigerian Army for enhanced regimentation is apt and timely at the time Army is countering terrorism and insurgency .

He urged the participants to expressed their views for cross fertilisation of ideas “Let me tell…