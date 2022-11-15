Tinubu Flags off Presidential Campaign in Jos, Describes 2023 Election as Fight for Soul of Nigeria – THISDAYLIVE

•Says he won’t dwell on fruitless past or tomorrow of fantasies like other candidates

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has described next year’s presidential election scheduled to hold on February 25, 2023 as a fight to define the soul of the nation.

Tinubu stated this Tuesday during the flag off of the party’s presidential campaign held at the Jos Township Stadium.

President Muhammadu Buhari and National Chairman of APC , Senator Abdullahi Adamu, led governors of the party, Ministers, National Working Committee (NWC) members and other party leaders to Jos, Plateau State to flag off the campaign.

The flag off also had in attendance Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, Senate President, Dr. Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Governors Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq (Kwara), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Nasir El-Rufai…