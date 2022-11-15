Truck Crushes Two Policemen in Ekiti – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Two policemen were yesterday killed on their way to duty by a tipper truck in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The policemen were killed at Adebayo area of Ado Ekiti metropolis while traveling along the Ado-Ifaki dual carriage way.

Speaking with journalists via telephone, yesterday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, DSP. Sunday Abutu, said that the two policemen were coming to Ado Ekiti on a bike when the tipper’s driver, who was negotiating a diversion due to ongoing construction work on the road had overran them.

Abutu said: “I can confirm to you that this pathetic event happened this morning when the two policemen, who were coming from Iworoko Ekiti to their duty post in Ado Ekiti were crushed by a tipper.

“The policemen were going on their own lane, it was the tipper’s driver that was negotiating a diversion placed on the road by construction company rehabilitating the Ado-Ifaki by…