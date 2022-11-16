100 Days to Presidential Poll, Tinubu Says ‘God Bless PD…APC’ – THISDAYLIVE

•Says February election battle to define nation’s soul

•Nigeria needs a man like our candidate, Buhari declares

•Osinbajo, Mustapha, Fashola absent

•Our allegiance is to Nigeria, INEC chairman insists

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja, Segun James in Lagos and Seriki Adinoyi in Jos

One hundred days to the February 25, 2023 presidential election, the candidate of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, yesterday, officially began his campaign at the Jos Township Stadium, in Plateau State, where he described next year’s election as a fight to define the soul of the nation.

Tinubu declined to succumb to pressure to dwell on what he termed “fruitless past or tomorrow of fantasies”. However, he slipped out of excitement, when he chanted “God Bless PD…”, before he realised his Freudian slip and quickly reverted to his “APC”.

President Muhammadu Buhari led other party faithful, including National…