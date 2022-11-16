As we continue the wait for 5G services – THISDAYLIVE

By Sonny Aragba-Akpore

On September 18,2022 when MTN carried out what looked like a roll out of its 5G commercial services in Nigeria, it’s Chief Executive,Karl Toriola was full of excitement and boasted in a speech before all present that:

“5G will change everything. It will allow us to connect, create, collaborate, and compete in ways we cannot imagine yet. Today we will show you a glimpse of the many possibilities 5G has in store. What is most important is what you and every Nigerian can create with it.”

Toriola is certainly one of the choristers in this 5G orchestra performing a hit song even though he can only sing the verses allocated to him according to the song writers and choir masters.

At the well choreographed event ,one of the promoters of the 5G and Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, noted, “Today, we are celebrating the outcome of the successful auction of the 5G spectrum, we are…