Buhari Okays N134bn for Military Veterans – THISDAYLIVE

* Donates N10m at emblem appeal launch

* Reiterates commitment to bequeath a safer Nigeria in 2023

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N134.7 billion for the payment of Security Debarment Allowance (SDA) to all veterans from 2017 to date.

The president also announced the donation of N10 million to the Nigerian Legion on behalf of the federal government at the launch of the 2023 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal fund.

Speaking Wednesday at the occasion, which preceded the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), at the State House, Abuja, President Buhari pledged the federal government’s commitment to the welfare of veterans by ensuring prompt payment of their pension and other entitlements, which had been demonstrated by his approval of the payment of SDA to veterans with effect from 2017.

‘‘However, in order to capture all veterans hitherto excluded from the payment of the SDA, I have…