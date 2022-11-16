Championing Human Capital Development through SFTF – THISDAYLIVE

Uzoma Mba writes that Olam Agri’s Seeds for the Future grant is leading investment in education and human capital development with focus on four key social action pillars including support for farms and farmers, enabling wider education and skills development for young people, empowering indigent women, and promoting health and nutrition across the country

A strong investment in education is the bedrock of the knowledge economy – a preferred economy model which has an impressive track record of transforming the top economies in the world. Of course, this is because the education foundation of a country’s human capital is critical to national productivity. Hence, no country can achieve a rounded human capital level without prioritising investment in education.

Meanwhile, investment in education is not the responsibility of governments alone. Private organisations can facilitate faster development of the education sector in their operating markets. By…