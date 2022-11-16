Delta APC Raises the Alarm over Closure of Venue – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Delta State All Progressives Congress (APC) has raised the alarm over an alleged attempt by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to frustrate its planned presidential and flag-off of the state campaign slated for next Saturday.

The Director of Communications and Media Strategy of the APC campaign organisation, Ima Niboro, in a statement issued yesterday alleged that some roads leading to the Warri stadium, venue of its planned rallies, have been closed by the Chairman of Warri Local Government Area, Dr. Michael Tidi.

He declared: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign organisation for Delta State condemned the closure of the routes leading to and from the Warri Township Stadium, the venue of its presidential campaign rally and the flag-off of its state campaign, slated for next Saturday.”

Niboro frowned at what he described as “perfidious road closures aimed at stalling Saturday’s grand events.”

He…