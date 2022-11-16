Ex-Militants Laud FG for Rescinding Decision to End Amnesty Programme – THISDAYLIVE

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

A group of ex-militant leaders under the aegis of Niger Delta Ex-Agitators Forum (NDEF) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for rescinding the decision to wind down the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) in the region.

They also expressed gratitude to the federal government for listening to various critical stakeholders across the region who were strongly opposed to the plan to wind down the PAP.

The group in a statement signed in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, by Edward Youdiowei, Patrick Tebegba and the National Public Relations Officer, Ayabowei Godgift, also commended the duo of the National Security Adviser (NSA), Maj-Gen. Mohammed Babagana Monguno (rtd), and the Interim Administrator of the PAP, Major General Barry Tariye Ndiomu (rtd), for the renewed efforts at reviewing and applying practical reforms in the amnesty programme.

According to the group, despite the dissenting voices against the ongoing reforms…