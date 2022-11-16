FG Borrows N2.94trn from Debt Market in 11 Months – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

The federal government between January and November of 2022 borrowed a sum of N2.94trillion through FGN Bond Market to finance the 2022 budget deficit, bond auction results released by the Debt Management Office (DMO) has revealed.

This is represents an increase of 8.13 per cent over the N2.72trillion borrowed to finance budget deficit between January and November of 2021.

The FGN bonds are debt securities of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) issued by the DMO and it has the obligation to pay the bondholder the principal and agreed interest as and when due.

The bond market offers less volatility that assures Pension Funds Administrators (PFAs), and investors of their capital returns albeit with low yield on investment as the marginal rates on -Year Bond FGN Bonds that close the November 2022 auction was at 16.2 per cent, below 21.09 per cent inflation rate as of October 2022.

The federal government had highlighted that the 2022…