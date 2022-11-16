Floods to Trigger Continuous Rise in Inflation Through 2022 – THISDAYLIVE

Nume Ekeghe

Following the massive flooding that raved several states in the country, analysts have predicted that the impact will further worsen the inflationary pressure in the country between now and the rest of the year.

Financial Derivatives stated this in its economic bulletin released recently where it projected that inflation would spike to 21.32 per cent for the month of October.

The report stated that the inflation rate is likely to remain elevated throughout the year as the impact of floods overshadows the benefit of harvests.

According to the report, “Based on our econometric model and market survey in Lagos and its environs, Nigeria’s headline inflation is projected to increase again by 0.55 per cent to 21.32 per cent in October. Food inflation will rise by 0.62 per cent to 23.95 per cent, while core inflation will increase by 0.18 per cent to 20.5 per cent. If our estimates are accurate, it will be the ninth consecutive…