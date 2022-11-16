Foundation Donates Relief Materials to Support  Bayelsa  Flood Victims – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Okobi

The Azeez Amida Foundation, a brainchild of the Nigerian author and business executive, Azeez Amida, has partnered the support initiative of Nigerian artist, Timi Dakolo, to provide relief aids to 50,000 victims of floods in Bayelsa State.

The recent flooding in Nigeria, which the BBC has described as an overwhelming disaster, is the worst flooding Nigeria has experienced in a decade. The floods, which began in earlier October, have killed over 600 people, displaced 1.3 million people, destroyed more than 200,000 homes, as well as a large expanse of farmland with several property lost.

According to the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, the floods happened because many states were not adequately prepared for the disaster despite warnings.

Therefore, as part of its drive, mission, and objectives to alleviate hunger and poverty in Africa, the Azeez Amida Foundation has donated…