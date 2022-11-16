I Don’t Believe in Cabals, Says Kano Guber Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Deputy Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) Gubernatorial Candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has said that he would run an open and transparent administration when voted in as governor in 2023.

Gawuna, in a statement that was made available to THISDAY yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Hassan Musa Fagge, said that “we will ensure we activate transparency and accountability to instill good governance.

“Our vision and concern are to continue to make progress and provide basic needs to the people of Kano State.”

He stressed that transparency is the key to good governance that is devoid of cabals.

“I don’t believe in cabals and there will be no such group of people when I am the governor of Kano State.

“Our transparent policy will not give chance to those that will not allow us to enthrone good governance, improve effectiveness and service for development to our people.”

He…