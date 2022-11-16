Mutual Benefit Assurance Grows Premium By 47% – THISDAYLIVE

Ebere Nwoji

Mutual Benefit Assurance Plc, has announced that it grew its gross premium income by 47 per cent for the 2021 business year.

Mutual Benefit Assurance Chairman, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, stated this at the 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the company held virtually.

He explained that the impressive performance of the company during the period was driven by a 52 per cent growth in gross Premium written achieved by the company in its non life insurance business.

“The Group recorded an impressive 47 percent growth in Gross Premium Written (GPW) from N20billion in 2020 to N29.3bilion in 2021. The performance was largely driven by a 52 per cent growth in GPW in our non-life insurance business, from N11.3billion in 2020 to N17.3billion in 2021”, Ogunbiyi stated.

He said the Mutual Benefit Assurance group also recorded a 40 percent increase in Net Premium Income from N16.1billion in 2020 to N22.5billion in 2021.

He however said the firm…