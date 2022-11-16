Nigerian Army Neutralises Bandits’ Kingpin in Kaduna – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government has said that a dreaded bandit leader, Kachalla Gudau, who commanded a large number of foot soldiers terrorising Chikun, Kachia and Kajuru Local Government Areas of the state, has been neutralised by troops of the Nigerian Army.

In a statement Wednesday, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the bandits’ leader was among others killed on Sunday in the ongoing military operations against bandits.

Aruwan said: “Diligent exploitation of human intelligence networks corroborated other pieces of available intelligence, which confirmed that Gudau was indeed one of those felled by the bullets of the courageous troops as they repelled an attack led by the notorious bandit himself, ending his ignoble reign of brutality and evil.

“The remains of the notorious bandit – who is said to have links with other notorious kingpins across the North-west and North-central…