NLNG, NASS AND PARLIAMENTARY OVERSIGHTS – THISDAYLIVE

The NASS should perform its oversight function honestly, urges Chineme Okafor

I followed through a recent complaint by 73 Rivers communities against the NLNG for alleged violation of pipeline right of way (RoW) compensation and, I was not disappointed at the outcome.

Frankly, I didn’t expect a different outcome. I thought it was the usual ‘cookbook’ outcome when the National Assembly (NASS) directed the NLNG to pay billions of naira to the communities without actually employing thorough oversight investigations to decide.

The decision reminded me of the situation the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) experienced with communities on the RoW of its transmission lines – overnight, religious shrines rose on NDPHC’s transmission RoWs after payments – and the NASS aided the indiscretions. I believe that parts of the operational problems of the NDPHC today were aided by the NASS. Communities made unending RoW claims on the NDPHC even after…