Tinubu Woos CAN, Promises Not to Run Govt on Religious Bias – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has assured the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that he would not run his administration on the basis of religion if elected President of Nigeria.

The presidential candidate noted that he selected Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate thinking more about who would best help him govern.

Tinubu in a statement issued by his media office and signed by his Media Aide, Mr. Tunde Rahman, insisted that picking a Christian running mate would have been politically easier, but the easy way was rarely the right one.

The former governor of Lagos said resting such a key decision on religious affiliation as the primary weight did not sit well with him, adding that he was not saying there were no good and adequate potential running mates of the Christian…