Unity Bank Partners Firm to Empower Youths with Digital Skills – THISDAYLIVE

Nume Ekeghe

Unity Bank Plc has partnered with Kitian Training Hub, an Ibadan-based career advice and skills acquisition training centre to empower no fewer than 300 youths from Oyo State with different knowledge and skills designed to better equip beneficiaries to make career advancement.

The Bank said it is providing the support for sponsoring the youth training programme at the Kitian Trainning Hub set up to facilitate technical and vocational courses and thus drive digital skills acquisition among Nigerian youths and prepare them for job opportunities in the bourgeoning technology sector.

The bank in a statement noted that the fully-funded, “Skill Up” training programme focused on both digital and non-digital skills training, including graphics design, web design, UI/UX design, fashion design, domestic electrical installations, MS Word suite and data analytics.

Head of Retail & SME Banking, Unity Bank, Dr. Opeyemi, stated: “The Bank…