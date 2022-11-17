Africans Urged to Collaborate on Satellite Technology to Address Space Security, Local Content Development  – THISDAYLIVE

Emma Okonji

The Managing Director, Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NIGCOMSAT), Dr. Abimbola Alale, has stressed the need for African countries to collaborate on satellite technology, in order to form the required synergy needed to provide territorial space security for the African continent.

According to her, international wars have moved from the ground borders to the territorial space, with the support of satellite technology, adding that African countries, which already have over 48 satellites in space, must collaborate to grow local content in satellite technology and to protect the African territorial space.

Alale made the call, while delivering a keynote speech at the ongoing satellite technology training programme on Satellite Communications for professionals, policy makers, regulators and operators, organised by Tetconsult in Lagos.

Alale who spoke on the topic: “NigComSat-From Feasibility to Implementation-Challenges and…