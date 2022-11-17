Atiku at NGE Forum, Vows to Continue Obasanjo’s Economic Policies – THISDAYLIVE

•Restates desire to privatise ailing government enterprises

•Says nation needs healing, vows to form government of national unity

•Reiterates support for resource control

•Upbeat about reconciling with Wike-led group

Segun James

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, yesterday, promised to revive economic policies that were implemented during the tenure of former President Olusegun Obasanjo between 1999 and 2007, when he served as vice president, if elected president next year.

Specifically, he said he would encourage increased private sector investment to stimulate economic activities, promote job creation, and give attention to poverty alleviation.

The former vice president made the assertions in Lagos during an interactive session with members of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE).

Atiku said his administration would work closely with the private sector to fix the country’s…