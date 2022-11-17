Average Remuneration of Nigerian CEOs Dropped to N332.49m in 2021 – THISDAYLIVE

•Dangote, Seplat, Julius Berger, MTN executives are top earners

James Emejo in Abuja

The average salary earned by chief executives of some leading companies in Nigeria dropped by -11.62 per cent to N332.49 million in 2021, compared to N376.19 million in 2020, a new report obtained yesterday revealed.

The report, “CEO Remuneration 2022: CEOs in a Post COVID Era – What Matters Most,” which ranked the executives with respect to their pay packages, was authored by Proshare.

The report stated that for 2021, there were several drastic changes in ranking as new companies emerged while some dropped from the list, causing the average salary earned by the CEOs for the year under review to decline.

Nonetheless, a large proportion of the 10 highest-paid CEOs were in the consumer goods sector even as most sectors were represented on the list.

The report revealed that the top five highly remunerated CEOs emanated from Dangote Cement, Seplat Energy,…