Community Police Officers Trained  in Sokoto – THISDAYLIVE

The Nigerian Police have organised training workshop for community policemen across the six geo-political zones of the country. Speaking while declaring the session open in Sokoto, the Inspector General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, described community policing as bridge between the conventional police and the citizens.

The IG, who was represented by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Ahmadu Abu Sani, said the participants who was drawn from four states, will serve as a focal point for the police in their different communities.

He said the workshop will help in equipping them with required knowledge in contributing to the general peace of the communities.

Speaking on the preparation for the forthcoming general elections, the IG said none of members of the said community police officers will be allowed to participate in the election process.

“The the new electoral act has deal with the issue of…