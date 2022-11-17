‘Disorganised APC Cannot Re-organise Nigeria’ – THISDAYLIVE

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has delcared that the All Progressives Congress (APC) “being a disorganised political party, cannot reorganise Nigeria.”

He maintained that the ruling party cannot bring the country back to the good old days of leaders like Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo, Musa Yar’Adua and Goodluck Jonathan of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Onuesoke, in a statement issued yesterday, while reacting the APC presidential flag-off in Jos, Plateau State, said those promoting APC as the party to herald positive change for Nigeria are already disappointed with the abysmal performance of the party in all ramifications for the over seven years in governance.

The former governorship aspirant in Delta State wondered how a party that has not been able to effectively organise its strategy and operations and run the country well in the last seven years can do…