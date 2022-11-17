Don’t Allow Politicians to Deceive You, NYSC Members Told – THISDAYLIVE

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday warned its members participating in the forthcoming 2023 general election to be wary of politicians’ antics that could deceive and endanger them into wrongdoings.

Chairman, National Governing Board of the NYSC, Fatima Abubakar, stated this during a special visit to the Ondo State NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Ikare Akoko. Abubakar said the NYSC was particularly interested in the safety of the corps members before, during and after the elections.

The chairman noted that all corps members on election duties must perform diligently and avoid controversies so that nobody would report or have anything incriminating to say about them.

She noted that the NYSC has on its board representatives of the Chief of Army Staff and Inspector General of Police, whose duties are to coordinate the safety of corps members at all times, which include elections.

Abubakar noted that the body could not afford that…