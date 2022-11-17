Drama as Senate Panel Members On Oil Theft Disown Report – THISDAYLIVE

•Seek probe of N500bn loan disbursed by DBN

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

There was a mild drama on the floor of the Senate yesterday when members of the ad – hoc committee on oil theft, disowned report presented by their Chairman, Senator Akpan Bassey for consideration and adoption.

The Senate had on April 14, 2022, constituted a 13 – member Ad – Hoc Committee on Oil Lifting , Theft and the impact on Petroleum Production and Oil Revenues under the Chairmanship of Bassey, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Upstream) .

Seven months after the assignment however, the committee presented its report for Senate’s consideration and adoption at Senate in plenary.

The Senate panel Chairman ran into trouble when some of its members disowned the report.

The Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo – Agege who presided had noted that only six out of the 13 members signed the report presented to him.

Omo – Agege ‘s observation…