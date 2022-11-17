HOMEF Distributes Relief Materials to Flood Victims in Six States – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Health of Mother Earth Foundation (HOMEF) has distributed relief materials to persons who were sacked from their homes by the ravaging flood that occurred across Nigeria this year.

Beneficiaries of the relief materials included victims from Bayelsa, Benue, Delta, Edo, Kogi and Rivers States.

Receiving the items, members of various communities visited appreciated HOMEF for always remembering them in their ecological travails.

In Ikarama, Okordia clan in the Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, the community members heaved a sigh of relief as the materials were handed to them.

The Paramount Ruler of Ikarama, Mr. Gospel Okah, and the CDC Chairman, Mr. Joel Ebi, expressed gratitude to HOMEF for identifying with them in their time of need.

Okah said: “We appreciate the organisation for delivering the items to us; these things came at a time when we need them the most.

“We have lost food…