Hoodlums Invade Court, Free Suspects in Delta – THISDAYLIVE

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

There was anxiety last Tuesday at the Magistrate Court in Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, as hoodlums overpowered police officers from the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and successfully freed several suspects that were arraigned earlier.

THISDAY gathered that the suspects were arraigned at the court in Ogwashi-Uku on charges of assaulting some members of the Ogwashi-Uku vigilance group.

The suspects allegedly attacked the security maintenance volunteers armed with dangerous weapons, including machetes, inflicting serious wounds on several of the vigilance group members.

Four male suspects nabbed by the police were identified as Elue Nwaolise, Azuka Obata, Ifechukwude Ikewenji, and Osim Okelue.

The four suspects were brought before the Magistrate Court 1 in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha South Local Government Area of the state by the security personnel.

However, trouble reportedly started when the police arraigned…